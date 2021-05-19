Datamine Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $129,570.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $828,362.44 and approximately $129,570.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00125023 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.81 or 0.00740918 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,818 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

