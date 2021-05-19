Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135,193.43

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Datawallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a total market cap of $135,193.43 and $4,107.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 58.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datawallet Coin Profile

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

