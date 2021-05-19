David A. Friedman Sells 25,000 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $728,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. 1,495,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

