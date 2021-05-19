DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $268.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $164.97 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.