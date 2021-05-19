DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.3% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $322.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.65 and its 200 day moving average is $319.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

