DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.74

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and traded as high as $89.72. DBS Group shares last traded at $89.34, with a volume of 44,202 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBSDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.1452 per share. This represents a $8.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

