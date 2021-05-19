DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

NYSE:DCP opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

