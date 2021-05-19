Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $277.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,199. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $189.92 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

