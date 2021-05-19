Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $13.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,510. The firm has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $585.99 and its 200-day moving average is $547.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

