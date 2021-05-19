Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,329 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,329 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $174.48 and a one year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

