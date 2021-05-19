Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,500 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,478,994.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,966,955.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,333 shares of company stock valued at $37,310,704. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,813. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $158.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

