Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.72. 14,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.73. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

