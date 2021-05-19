DecentBet (DBET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $229,711.21

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 37.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $229,711.21 and $1,964.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 61.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00066417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.09 or 0.01043522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00053329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00094833 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

