Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,181.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $470,763.27 and approximately $5,181.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 47.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

