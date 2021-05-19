Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report sales of $23.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.43 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 226.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $101.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $217.17 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $260.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,267,000 after acquiring an additional 75,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

