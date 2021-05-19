DeepOnion Trading 47.6% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $29,068.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00044703 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,492,940 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

