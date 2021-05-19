Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,361,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $369.69 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.