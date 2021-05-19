DeFi Yield Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.81 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $2.81 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002581 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00072704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00320065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00182872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.01032011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00032816 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,207,884 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

