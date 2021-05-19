Defis Network (DFS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Defis Network has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Defis Network has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $247,758.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defis Network coin can now be bought for about $5.22 or 0.00014113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Defis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.01099845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00055367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00098660 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network (DFS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Defis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.