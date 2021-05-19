Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) PT Raised to $36.00

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

NYSE:DKL opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.