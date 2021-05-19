Dell Technologies (DELL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) recently:

5/12/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

4/21/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

4/14/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Dell Technologies Inc alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.