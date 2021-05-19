DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

