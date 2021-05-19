DePay Price Tops $1.93 on Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00005294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $920,062.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00064230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00293260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00174893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00867049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00030312 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.