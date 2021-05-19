Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €18.00 Price Target

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

