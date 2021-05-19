Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,200 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,695.60 ($22.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,336.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.