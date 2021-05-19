Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 78,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Britvic has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

