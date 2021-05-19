Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €11.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €10.92 ($12.84) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.48. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

