Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $12.49 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $11.17 or 0.00028143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $693,151.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.01069829 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

