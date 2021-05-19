DEX (DEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One DEX coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEX has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $1.25 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.01061091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00094305 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

