DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,330,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 123,606 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.51% of DexCom worth $1,915,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $283,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,852 shares of company stock worth $14,011,865. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $330.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.41, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.81. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

