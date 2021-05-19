DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53,611.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $347.65 or 0.00884613 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $53,611.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00068124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00335061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00183583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00928925 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00032350 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.