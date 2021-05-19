DFSocial Gaming Price Reaches $302.37 on Top Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 43.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $76,069.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $302.37 or 0.00916614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00314309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.47 or 0.01086655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00943865 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

