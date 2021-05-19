DIA Price Hits $2.46 on Major Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00006367 BTC on major exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $101.75 million and $52.67 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00075861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.01186148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00056192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.71 or 0.09752367 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.