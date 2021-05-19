Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report $89.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.63 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $183.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $402.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $451.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $508.99 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 357,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

DSSI opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

