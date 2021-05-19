Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce $129.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $256.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $264.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $255.04 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

DRNA opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $134,170.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $251,687.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,222.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

