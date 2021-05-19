DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.