DIGG (DIGG) Trading 39.5% Lower Over Last Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $30,906.97 or 0.80167844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and $136,467.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00073146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00327413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00187040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.72 or 0.01176881 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037532 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 845 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.