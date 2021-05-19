Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 200.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

