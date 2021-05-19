Digitex City Market Cap Reaches $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00078142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.71 or 0.01216250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.03 or 0.10156242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00103539 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.