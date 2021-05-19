Digitex (DGTX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.10 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Digitex has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $6.22 million and $2.10 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.67 or 0.01144050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00101932 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

