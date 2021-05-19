Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.19% of LiveRamp worth $107,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

