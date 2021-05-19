Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of Kimco Realty worth $107,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

