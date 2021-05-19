Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 12,927 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of Avery Dennison worth $106,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,811,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $102.56 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.