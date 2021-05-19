Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 28,158 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $110,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $147.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

