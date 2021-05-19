Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.66% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $107,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSD opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,140. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

