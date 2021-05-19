Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.95% of EastGroup Properties worth $107,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.22.

NYSE:EGP opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.44 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

