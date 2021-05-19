Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.14% of Seaboard worth $110,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Seaboard by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seaboard by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard stock opened at $3,770.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3,945.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,212.12.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.