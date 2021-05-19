Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.44 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.08% of AAON worth $107,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

