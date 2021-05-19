Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.44 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.08% of AAON worth $107,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
NASDAQ:AAON opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $81.25.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.
AAON Profile
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.