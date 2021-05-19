Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.75 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.98% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $107,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 249,009 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

