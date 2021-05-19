Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.08 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 830,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.17% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $110,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,926 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

NYSE:AU opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

